Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Release Teased for Wednesday Morning

It looks like the official trailer for Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Wednesday morning.

Well, it looks like we know when the official trailer for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again is set to drop. After D'Onofrio offered us the heads-up earlier this week that the release was delayed out of respect to the Southern California wildfires, we got the following message on the Daredevil Instagram Stories account – with Wednesday, January 15th, 7 am PT/10 am ET set for something to be released.

"A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed about where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." Now, here's a look back at a teaser that was shared by D'Onofrio back in December 2024:

Daredevil: Born Again – An Overview

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

