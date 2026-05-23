Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Schedules an Appointment with "Dr. Cyclops" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie makes an appointment with Paramount Pictures' 1940 sci-fi/horror film Dr. Cyclops.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Dr. Cyclops tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, with a quick pregame preview to get you set.

The 1940 Paramount sci-fi horror favorite was directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack and earned an Oscar nod for effects.

Watch the official Dr. Cyclops trailer, then get Svengoolie’s tease on the sketches, cast notes, and added fun in store.

Tonight’s Svengoolie also features interviews with Felissa Rose and Rob Paulsen, plus tributes to Don Gibb and Gilbert Gottfried.

We're back with another pregame preview of what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are unleashing upon our Saturday nights. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie makes an appointment to see Dr. Cyclops (or "Doctor Cyclops"), Paramount Pictures' 1940 horror/sci-fi film.

Produced by Dale Van Every and Merian C. Cooper and directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack, the film was penned by Tom Kilpatrick and an uncredited Malcolm Stuart Boylan. Starring Thomas Coley, Victor Kilian, Janice Logan, Charles Halton, Frank Yaconelli, and Albert Dekker, the film would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects (by Farciot Edouart and Gordon Jennings) at the 13th Academy Awards.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Dr. Cyclops below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Julian from Lexington:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Dr. Cyclops": "We'll run down the cast and bring you some Sven shtick, including a new optical shop, our own "small times", and various interviews- including our lovely friend Felissa Rose of "Sleepaway Camp", voice acting genius Rob Paulsen, and a couple memorial visits- with "Revenge of the Nerds" Don Gibb, who recently passed away, and, since we had the anniversary of his death recently- one of our memorable visits with the great Gilbert Gottfried- plus some added fun features!"

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