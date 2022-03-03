Daredevil Not An Easy Fit in Spider-Man "PG World": Charlie Cox

If you're a fan of the Netflix-Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders as well as ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., then this has been a pretty good week for you. That's because Disney confirmed that all seven series will be hitting "The Mouse's" Disney+ streaming service in the US and other spots beginning March 16 (with a wider rollout to come throughout the year). Now, Daredevil star Charlie Cox is offering his thoughts on the move; in particular, his thoughts on whether or not Matt Murdock's TV-MA story could still be told properly if it was in a PG-rated world.

Speaking with CB.com to promote the release of his AMC series Kin in the UK, Cox sounded confident that if anyone could find a way to pull it off, it's Marvel Studios. "I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done," Cox explained. "And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

But when it comes to when The Man Without Fear is at his best, Cox prefers a much darker approach. "My feeling is that the comics work best, the Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when it lives in a darker space. Obviously, I'm thinking Bendis/Maleev is probably the best example of that. Having said that, and this was actually when this news that you talked about came out, I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, 'Born Again,'" Cox revealed, before noting that "Born Again" is actually of perfect example of when a lighter approach can still make an impact. "But having said that, 'Born Again' is kind of a PG comic, it's not in the same world as the Bendis and Maleev stuff. It's not that dark, and it's one of the greats."

But in terms of Matt's story in comparison to, say, Peter Parker's? Cox sees their worlds as being a bit too different to be able to function together long-term. "So it absolutely can work, but I guess what you can't deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does. Do you know what I mean? That's the point. I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it's like it's a little bit more mature, it has to be."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).