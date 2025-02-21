Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil OG Series Cast Discuss Reuniting for "Born Again" & More

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss returning for Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again and more.

After learning earlier today that Tony Dalton would be reprising his role as Jack Duquesne, aka The Swordsman, during two episodes of the streaming series, we've got some new looks at Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again for you to check out. First up, we have a mini-reunion of some familiar faces from the original Netflix series, followed by the streaming series team offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the live-action series came to life. But before we get to those, here are three more preview images that were released:

In the following featurette, "Characters Reborn," Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, what it feels like returning to characters they made famous while also showing how they've changed over time, and more:

And in this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discusses how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!