Daredevil, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More: So When Are The Disney+ Watch Parties?

If you're reading this, then there's a very good chance you already knew that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. joined the Disney+ streaming family last week. There's also a very good chance that you've binged your favorite shows again three times over in the past nine days. But just in case the word hasn't full gotten out to the masses, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Ming-Na Wen & Clark Gregg, Iron Fist star Finn Jones, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage star Simone Missick, and The Punisher star Ben Barnes want to make sure that not only you know where their new home is but to make sure you tell a friend or ten along the way. But before you check out the clip below, we have to ask an important question. So where are the rewatch parties with members of the shows' casts? Let's make that happen, people!

So for a look at some familiar faces offering some friendly reminders that some of your favorite shows are now available on the Disney+ streaming service, check out the following personalized teaser:

Now before you go diving back into your 9000th rewatch (not judging, just making an observation that we can respect), here's a look at Disney+ celebrating having some major IP properties back under the banner of "The House of Mouse" (and it looks like the Daredevil connections are just the beginning from what we've seen so far):

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).