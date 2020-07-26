Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments

Daredevil stars Geoffrey Cantor (Ellison), Peter Shinkoda (Nobu), and Tommy Walker (Francis) reunited for the #SaveDaredevilCon mini-panel "Livestream Hangout w/ Geoffrey Cantor, Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker" to discuss what it was like working on the since-canceled Netflix series and answer fan questions. Pretty much the standard set-up for how most of the panels have gone, with the occasional news drop, trailer reveal, or tease of a comeback of some type. What viewers weren't expecting at the Daredevil panel was Shinkoda revealing a storyline for Nobu that never happened, then alleging that then-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb made racist, Anti-Asian comments and prevented the show's writers from developing his character further.

At around the 9:30 mark in the video panel below, Shinkoda begins by saying that he's "not into really protecting, you know, certain things anymore" before revealing his allegation: "Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners. He said, 'Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a shit so don't write about Nobu and Gao.' And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it." The actor said that the writing team were "very apologetic" over the situation, regretting not being able to follow through on a storyline that Shinkoda says would've given Nobu his own side story that would've resulted in him being able to follow through on his Black Sky agenda.

You can check out the full #SaveDaredevilCon "Livestream Hangout w/ Geoffrey Cantor, Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker" mini-panel below, set to begin with Shinkoda's allegations against Loeb: