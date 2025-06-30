Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Oreo, selena gomez

Selena Gomez Partnered With Oreo To Release a Signature Cookie

Selena Gomez teamed up with Oreo to release her own signature cookie with the brand, while also donating to the Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez launched an interesting partnership this month with Oreo, as the two came together to release her own signature brand of the popular cookie. And we really do mean signature, as they have mixed horchata and cinnamon together for a unique blend of frosting, along with six embossened cookie ends specific to her music and personality. We have more info about the collaboration below as they are out on the market as we speak.

Selena Gomez x Oreo

Selena worked closely with the Oreo brand to develop a one-of-a-kind sweet-and-spiced flavor combo. Inspired by her love of horchata, the cookies include a layer of chocolate & cinnamon flavor creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers. In addition to curating her personalized Oreo flavor, Selena also created six unique embossments designed with her fans in mind, including one that spells out "Selenators." There's also one exclusive cookie found in approximately every three packs that features Selena's classic signature —marking the first time the Oreo brand has ever put an autograph on an Oreo cookie.

While both the Oreo brand and Selena champion self-expression and self-discovery, they know the journey to get there isn't always easy—especially for young people. To help support youth mental health, the Oreo brand is also making a donation to the Rare Impact Fund. Founded by Selena in 2020, the Rare Impact Fund focuses on increasing access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

"Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment," said Selena Gomez. "I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."

"Tapping into Selena's world—her cultural roots, her loyal fan base, her musical journey— propels the Oreo brand's cultural relevance and playful personality to new heights," said Michelle Deignan, Vice President, Oreo, US. "The Oreo brand is constantly discovering new parts of itself through creative and unexpected innovations. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delighting our consumers in unexpected ways and further establishes our footprint in the music industry."

