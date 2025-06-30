Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

One Battle After Another: New Trailer Features A Star Wars Reference

Warner Bros. released a new long TV spot/short trailer for writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, One Battle After Another.

The trailer showcases dynamic footage and even sneaks in a Star Wars reference.

One Battle After Another stands out as an original story among Warner Bros.’ inconsistent 2025 slate.

The film is set to hit theaters and IMAX nationwide on September 26, 2025.

As we move into the height of summer, movie studios are always starting to show off the fall season offerings for all of us to see. There are a lot of up-and-coming projects coming out, but one that should absolutely be on your radar is One Battle After Another, which is the new film from writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson. Warner Bros. is having a weird 2025, to say the least. They seem to either have massive success stories like A Minecraft Movie or Sinners, or they completely fall on their face like Mickey 17 or The Alto Knights. And we can only give them so much credit for F1: The Movie since most of that can be attributed to Apple and not Warner Bros. Superman is right around the corner, and that could and probably will be massive, but Warner Bros. feels like a studio that has no idea what it's doing. That's why movies like Sinners and One Battle After Another need even more support compared to the ones based on established IP, because proving there is still gas in the original story tank is extremely important for the longevity of this studio. We got a new long TV spot/short trailer today, and it comes with a bonus Star Wars reference. Boy, does this movie look like a lot of fun.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

From Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Only in cinemas.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, "One Battle After Another." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning in September 2025.

