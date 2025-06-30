Posted in: Card Games, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: Disney Lorcana TCG

Disney Lorcana TCG Crowns First World Champion

Dinh Khang Pham has become the first-ever Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion, as the game revealed its next set of events for 2025-2026

Article Summary Dinh Khang Pham is crowned the first-ever Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion at Disney World Resort.

Exclusive Golden Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card awarded to the inaugural Lorcana champion.

Ravensburger reveals the 2025-2026 Lorcana Challenge and Championship schedules for Europe and North America.

New Lorcana events coming to Japan, China, Australia, and more, with expanded paths to World Championships.

Two major events happened for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game this weekend, as they crowned a World Champion and revealed their upcoming event schedule. The World Championship took place at the Walt Disney World Resort, specifically at the Disney World Yacht and Beach Club, where the world's top competitors faced off in two days of tournament matches. At the end of it all, it was Dinh Khang Pham who came out on top, defeating Edmond Chiu in the final to earn the first 1/1 Golden Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card. In the process of this, the team revealed their plans for the next set of events going into the 2025-2026 season, which we have for you here, along with a couple of quotes from this weekend's event.

"I still can't believe it! My hand was amazing, of course. I beat insane odds. I couldn't believe I won against Zach [Bivens, third place winner] for example and against Ed [Chiu] on the draw. Amazing games and so much fun!!" said Dinh Khang Pham, known as DKP to the Disney Lorcana TCG community, comes from Germany and is a regular at many stores in the area.

"It was absolutely thrilling to witness DKP's win with so many Disney Lorcana TCG fans watching live on Twitch," said Elaine Chase, Chief Marketing Officer for TCGs at Ravensburger. "As a former competitive TCG player, it feeds my soul to see so many competitors vie for the title of World Champion and the one-of-a-kind Golden Mickey Mouse Card. We at Ravensburger can't wait for next year's World Championship now that the schedule is chock full of Challenges and events all over the world."

Disney Lorcana TCG 2025-2026 Schedule

Ravensburger also announced on the livestream that Japan, China, Australia, and other territories will be joining the next season of Disney Lorcana Challenge and that there will be a path towards invitations to the World Championship. The Ravensburger team will release more details with exact dates and venues for those events soon.

Europe Challenge: Bologna Fiere | October 3-5 2025 Challenge: Ghent Flanders Expo | March 6-8 2026 Challenge: Dortmund | June 5-7 2026 Championship: TBD | August 28-30, 2026



North America Challenge: Milwaukee, WI | October 24-26 2025 Challenge: Richmond, VA | January 9-11 2026 Challenge: Indianapolis, IN | June 19-21 2026 Championship: TBD | September 11-13, 2026

In addition, Ravensburger shared a first look at even more Disney Lorcana TCG events they are supporting, designed to keep players meeting up and competing between Challenge events. These events will be supported by Ravensburger through prizing and other promotional opportunities, such as broadcasts and social media coverage. Upcoming Europe Events Finnish Open – August 9th, 2025 (Finland)

Warszawa Casual Series – August 23rd & 24th, 2025 (Warsaw, Poland)

Malmö Games Week – August 30th & 31st, 2025 (Malmö, Sweden)

Stockholm Open 2 – September 27th, 2025 (Stockholm, Sweden)

Cardiff Firestorm Games – September 27th & 28th (Cardiff, UK)

Royaume du TCG – November 1st & 2nd, 2025 (Paris, France)

Upcoming North America Events Geekfest – July 18-20, 2025 (Everett, WA)

PAX West – August 29th – September 1st, 2025 (Seattle, WA)

PAX Unplugged – November 21-23, 2025 (Philadelphia, PA)

