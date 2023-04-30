"Dark Brandon," Roy Wood Jr., FOX "News" Jokes Highlight WHCD (VIDEO) President Joe Biden's "Dark Brandon," Roy Wood Jr.'s remarks, FOX "News" jokes & more highlighted the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

When it comes to The White House Correspondents' Dinner, there are three key ingredients that we need to make the night work. An excellent emcee. A U.S. President of the United States who can be funny & trust their writers. Not having Donald Trump in The White House. Thankfully, all three of those were met on Saturday night with ease as The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. offered attendees (and viewers at home) another reminder of why his name should be at the top of the list for permanent TDS host. And it definitely didn't hurt that President Joe Biden isn't lacking in comedic timing, aided by a willingness to be both self-deprecating & go "Dark Brandon" when needed. And we're glad it went so well, considering this was the first time in seven years that the First Family (President Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden) and the Second Family (Vice-President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff) were in attendance together. Add into that mix celebrities, politicians, journalists, and others, and you can imagine that it was a pretty tough room (at least until open bar really got rocking).

Here's a look at both sets of remarks in their entirety, courtesy of C-SPAN – along with some choice highlights from two particularly strong sets:

Gov. Ron DeSantis/Disney Legal Battle: "I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the Hell out of me and got there first."

Biden Defends His Age with Rupert Murdoch/Don Lemon Joke: "I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. It's on everyone's mind… by everyone, I mean, The New York Times. I like Rupert Murdoch. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?" Biden continued, "You say I'm over the hill. Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime."

FOX "News"/ Dominion Voting Systems: Noting that a number of the network's reporters were there because they "couldn't say no to a free meal," Biden added, "Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems. I called Fox honest, fair, and truthful, and I could be sued for defamation."

On the Importance of a Free Press: With the families of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich and Austin Tice in attendance, Biden added, "The free press is a pillar of a free society, not the enemy. Journalism is not a crime; Evan [Gershkovich] and Austin [Tice] should be released along with every other American held illegally abroad…I am working like Hell to get them home."

Biden Offers Wood Jr. a "Dark Brandon" Warning: "I'm going to be fine with your jokes but I'm not sure about Dark Brandon" (slipping on the aviators to a very loud response).

French Labor Riots: "They rioted because they didn't want to work until 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work. 'Let me finish the job!' "That's not a campaign slogan; that's a plea."

Tucker Carlson: "The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job. Some people celebrate it… To Tucker's staff, I want you to know that I know what you're feeling. I work at 'The Daily Show,' so I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake-news-program."

Don Lemon: "Speaking of a**holes, Don Lemon is out of a job. Don Lemon. My dog, Don Lemon. Don Lemon released a statement saying he got fired from CNN, then CNN released a statement saying that they offered Don a meeting. They had to part ways because Don Lemon can't even accurately report a story about Don Lemon."

On VP Harris Criticisms: "I think the most insulting scandal of the Biden administration was placed at the feet of our Madam Vice President. The scandal of: what does Kamala do? Which is a disrespectful question. That's a disrespectful question because nobody ever asked that question of the vice president until a woman got the job. I don't know what Mike Pence did. The only thing I know about Mike Pence is that he's really good at playing hide-and-seek at the Capitol."

On VP Double-Standard: "At the end of the day, as a vice president, the only thing you got to do is just be better than Dick Cheney. If a VP's job is really just waiting to step in to save the country in case of emergency, then the job of vice president is the perfect job for a Black woman — shouldn't be, but it is. And whatever you do accomplish, whatever you do accomplish, all they gonna do is just give a man credit for anything you do … they just gonna give a man credit for what you do. And by the way, Mr. President, great job of being the first woman vice president …I don't even know how you did that, wonderful job."

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: "Anti-CRT [Critical Race Theory] policies are an attack on Black history and an attempt to erase the contributions of Black people. A lot of Black people wouldn't mind some of that erasure… as long as that Black person is Clarence Thomas."