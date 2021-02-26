Dark Side of the Ring: "Collision in Korea" Confirmed for Season 3

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener continue filling in the blanks for viewers of Dark Side of the Ring when it comes to the upcoming 14-episode third season of the hit Vice TV docuseries. With production currently underway and at least half of the episodes filmed, the producers shared a sample of AEW wrestler and professional wrestling icon Chris Jericho narrating on the topic of "deathmatch wrestling" while confirming the "King of Ultraviolence" Nick Cage would be involved in the season. Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, and Sam Houston, are also rumored to be a topic during the third season- but one topic that was teased in December 2020 was officially confirmed on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the producers confirmed that the 1995 New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) PPV event "Collision in Korea" would get its own episode.

Featuring 15 matches spread out over two evenings (April 28 and 29, 1995) in North Korea, "Collision in Korea" was headlined by a match between legendary wrestlers Antonio Inoki and Ric Flair. WCW aired a selection of 8 matches in North America on August 4, 1995. Muhammad Ali was the event's guest of honor, with NJPW's Hidekazu Tanaka serving as the ring announcer and the WCW pay-per-view commentary supplied by Eric Bischoff, Mike Tenay, and Kazuo Ishikawa. As you can probably tell by the two promotions involved and that the even was looking to take place in North Korea, viewers can only imagine the stories that went on off camera. Now, it looks like it won't just be left up to their imaginations.

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s are in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.