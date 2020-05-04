Docuseries producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns to Vice TV this Tuesday with a look at the rise and fall of Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) and its founder Herb "Mr. Electrcity" Abrams. Created and run by Abrams from 1990 to 1996, the UWF was another attempt to take on Vince McMahon and the WWF/WWE's dominance. In "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story", viewers will learn from those who were there (from the wrestlers in the ring to those working behind the scene with Abrams) how the craziest stories surrounding the UWF were taking place outside of the ring.

As a wrestling fan, we still have mid-afternoon and late-night, syndicated wrestling memories of the UWF crossing over with the NWA and just how much that blew our minds. What Colonel Red remembers of Abrams and the UWF also nearly blew his mind, but for completely different reasons. Let's just say Abrams knew how to wine-n-dine potential new talent, as you're about to see in the following sneak preview.

Dark Side of the Ring season 2, episode 8 "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story": One man's fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire to rival Vince McMahon's goes tragically haywire as his ego and cocaine addiction kills his dream — and him along with it.

The second season consists of ten episodes and focused its investigative spotlight on a wide range of subjects, beginning with a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel. From there, the series looked into the murder of Dino Bravo, the WWF/WWE's "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the controversial career of ECW star New Jack and David Schultz's violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel. This season also looks at the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors, Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire, and the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view. Along with serving as executive producers, Husney also serves as a writer with Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios