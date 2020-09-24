Dave Bautista and AOC Tag Team Marjorie Taylor Greene

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is known for his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, but occasionally, The Animal is willing to widen his scope and target others in the Republican establishment. That's what happened this week when The Animal set his sights on an up-and-coming GOP star in defense of one of his own favorite Democratic congresswomen.

When conspiracy-promoting Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an end to dumb blonde jokes about her in an attack on Bautista ally Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bautista fired back, "Trailer trash jokes it is!!"

Greene's original tweet read, "As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all 'dumb blonde' jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!"

Ocasio-Cortez herself also fired back at Greene, writing, "Don't worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try 'single-handedly,' it'll work better. Good luck writing legislation!"

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet prompted a retweet from Bautista with the comment, "I'm retweeting this shit again!! #Priceless … Mrs Conspiracy Theory is overcompensating at maximum effort. The new @GOP standard is crazy low. #TrumpCult"

So will this lead to a mixed-gender tag team match at some point in the future, with Bautista and AOC on one side and Trump and Greene on the other? It's possible, but Greene will need to win her election first. It's not like Dave Bautista, a former WWE Champion, is going to get in the ring with some jobber who hasn't even paid her dues.

