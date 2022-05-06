Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Back in Court on May 20th

While Dave Chappelle takes part in a live AMA (as of this writing) to discuss his being attacked on stage during a set on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl, the actor/comedian's attacker was pleading not guilty to four misdemeanor counts. Initially booked on "suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon," the 23-year-old Isaiah Lee will remain jailed unless a $30,000 bail can be posted. If bail is posted, Lee has been ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl. The alleged assailant is due back in court on May 20th; if convicted on all counts, the City Attorney's Office could hit Lee with up to 18 months in county jail and/or up to $4,000 in fines.

As reported earlier today, Chappelle took the Comedy Store stage in Los Angeles for a "secret show" that included Kim Kardashian and Sean "Diddy" Combs in attendance. Joined on stage by Chris Rock early into his set, the actor/comedian wasted no time addressing his being attacked on stage. With regards to the attacker, Chappelle shared that he couldn't see his face but was able to grab ahold of his hair. Chappelle also remembered being embraced by his son ("Dad, I love you") and how seeing Jamie Foxx in "a sheriff's hat" was oddly calming. The actor/comedian also took time to thank everyone who reached out to him after the attack, adding, "A lot of people love me, it turns out."

And then Rock hit the stage to join Chappelle for the remainder of his set, with the two comedians sharing some "war stories" about their respective headline-making attacks. Chappelle jokingly hit Rock with, "At least you got smacked by someone of repute!" I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair." But Rock seemed ready, "hitting" back while laughing with, "I got smacked by the softest ***** that ever rapped." Chappelle also claimed that the LAPD allowed him to enter the room to speak with the 23-year-old alleged assailant, saying, "I needed to talk to him." The actor/comedian went on to say that the individual explained to him that it was meant to draw attention to a personal family issue and that he appeared to Chappelle "to be mentally ill." (THR reporting)