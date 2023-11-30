Posted in: Comedy Central, Netflix, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: dave chappelle, lauren boebert, LGBTQ, netflix

Dave Chappelle, Lauren Boebert Are (Not Surprisingly) Photo Buddies

Looks like actor/comedian Dave Chappelle has a new photo buddy in Rep. Lauren Boebert, who made sure we knew that they're on the same page.

From him proudly declaring himself "Team TERF!" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and offering his thoughts on what he thinks defines a woman to an odd comparison between rapper DaBaby's homophobic statements from this past summer and systemic racism, actor/comedian Dave Chappelle's 2021 Netflix special The Closer was less of a comedy special and more of a primal scream from an aging dude who's a little too detached from society than he's willing to admit. But while the special and Chappelle's reactions to the pushback from it didn't earn him a lot of love from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, it appears Chappelle does have a new friend in the House of Representative member & someone we assume truly appreciates the theater-going experience, Lauren Boebert. Yup… that Lauren Boebert: defender of Trump & his 2020 election nonsense and promoter of whackjob conspiracy theories who opposes doing pretty much anything to curb climate change, COVID-19 mask & vaccine mandates, abortion, sex education in schools, separation of church & state, and pretty much anything that would be positive for the LGBTQ+ community.

Of course, there will be some star-f*****s who will say that there's nothing wrong with Chappelle posing with someone who might have different views from him. I'm looking forward to hearing from those same folks about how you "reach common ground" with people who don't see you as an equal human being – who view you as lesser. The same people who make their god our problem. The same people who view Chappelle as nothing more than a PR tool. Look no further than Boebert's tweet/x from earlier today (with Rep. Anna Luna). She seems pretty confident that she and Chappelle are on the same page…

Just three people who understand that there's only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

When Dave Chappelle Introduced Elon Musk – And It Didn't Go Well

Back in December 2022, Chappelle decided to add a little "audience participation" to his set at the Chase Center in San Francisco without even knowing it. That's because Chappelle decided to invite Elon Musk to join him on stage. According to various reports, near the end of his set, Chappelle said to the crowd in attendance, "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world." Chappelle said near the end of his set at the Chase Center. Well, the audience did- but clearly not in the way that Chappelle expected, as the initial mix of boos & cheers gave way to the boos, with those in attendance claiming that at least 80% of those in attendance were letting Chappelle and Musk know what they think of their little team-up.

For his part, Chappelle tried to go the humor route to diffuse the situation. But based on videos posted on social media, those efforts seemed to be aimed at pushing back on the paying audience ("It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience" & "All these people who are booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats") in what was clearly a case of a multi-millionaire protecting a multi-billionaire by looking down on the very people who put money in their pockets. But any effort Musk made to prove to the crowd that he's not just a bunch of computer programming wrapped up in skin was for naught, with the audience turning booing into an art form. After a long, uncomfortable stretch that just wasn't working (including a report of rich people on stage yelling, "I'm rich, bitch!" in what might be the saddest & most ironic moment from the night if true), Chappelle pulled the ripcord and parachuted away from what appeared to be a very bad idea.

