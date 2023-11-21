Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Preview, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, dave filoni, lucasfilm, preview, star wars

Dave Filoni Named Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer; "Star Wars" Update

Dave Filoni has been named Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer, with Ahsoka Season 2 being eyed and other "Star Wars" franchise updates.

Article Summary Dave Filoni ascends to Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer, spearheading Star Wars' future.

The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka set to unite under Filoni's film.

Rosario Dawson is all-in on Ahsoka Season 2, with Filoni outlining its course.

James Mangold and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars films, The Acolyte series still in development.

When it comes to the future of the "Star Wars" franchise, Lucasfilm is betting big time on Dave Filoni's vision. A Vanity Fair report focusing on Disney+'s Ahsoka and the impact it will have on both sides of the camera that included conversations with Filoni as well as series stars Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen & Natasha Liu Bordizzo kicked things off with some big news. Filoni is now Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer, set to work directly with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and head of development Carrie Beck to craft the future of the franchise.

"Now I'm what's called chief creative officer of Lucasfilm," Filoni shared during the interview. "In the past, in a lot of projects, I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed good ways." Now, Filoni will be directly involved in "Star Wars"-related films & series much earlier in the creative process and with a controlling hand in the franchise's overall direction. "To truly help filmmakers, it was really important for me to experience it firsthand," Filoni added, explaining what he sees his role is moving forward. "I can also lend a perspective on the challenges that telling these stories will present. I feel more capable of actually being helpful outside of just saying, 'Well, Jedi are like this, and Sith are like this…'"

According to the Vanity Fair report, Filoni will continue developing his previously announced film that's meant to bring together a number of the characters & storylines from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, & Ahsoka (and the Jude-Law-starring Skeleton Crew, we're assuming). In addition, it was reported that Filoni will explore a second season of Ahsoka – an idea that Dawson is more than in favor of.

"I mean, they've not said anything officially, but I remember when we were at 'Star Wars Celebration' in London, and they were like, 'We're giving Dave a movie!' And I was like, 'I kind of feel like that means we're probably going to get a second season,' Dawson shared during the interview. "For a while now, and especially now with the strike and everything, no one can say anything. But he did say he was working on an outline. So, we'll see."

In addition, James Mangold's (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) historical look at the Force and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Daisy Ridley-starring film are also still in development – as is showrunner Leslye Headland's upcoming prequel series The Acolyte.

