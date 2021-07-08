David Baddiel Adds 'Can't Wait' Song To 'Three Lions' In The Charts

David Baddiel is returning to the top of the UK pop charts as Three Lions is buoyed by the England football team's success against Denmark last night, propelling them into the final with Italy. But he's now got two singles in the charts at the same time. Baddiel is one of thirty comedians who have recorded a charity single for NHS-related charities about coming out of lockdown organised by former doctor-turned-comic Simon Brodkin, which takes a typically British bittersweet observation £I wish life was how it was before – and it wasn't that great" as a real earworm of a hook before adding "I can't wait to be with you – and we're not even mates".

The song includes Miranda Hart, Harry Hill, David Baddiel, Jo Brand, Lee Mack, Jack Dee, Adam Kay, Jason Manford, Al Murray, Jenny Eclair, Joel Dommett, Omid Djalili, Josh Widdicombe, Shappi Khorsandi, Stephen K Amos, Seann Walsh, Russell Kane, Tim Vine, Lost Voice Guy, Isy Suttie, Omid Djalili, Nina Conti, Alex Horne, Nathan Caton, Joe Wilkinson, Nabil Abdulrashid, Aurie Styla, Nigel Ng, Thanyia Moore and Kae Kurd, with David Baddiel adding the final "not as good at Three Lions" as a signoff. Simon Brodkin co-wrote the song with comedians Huge Davies and Bennet Kavanagh. And the song has just got in the top twenty charts. Donations can be taken here, the song can be downloaded here and the song's website can be found here.

Simon Brodkin says "Six months ago, in the midst of a lockdown, with all live comedy having ground to a halt and my tour postponed for a third time, I had a fun idea: what if a bunch of stand-up comedians got together over Zoom and recorded a song for the NHS? Partly inspired by Captain Tom, partly motivated by guilt (I was a doctor before I became a comedian and left the NHS years ago) and partly because taking on a big project would be a great way of getting out of homeschooling my kids, I reached out to the very funny musical comedians Huge Davies and Bennet Kavanagh and together we wrote "Can't Wait!" A fun, silly celebration of everything we were missing about normal life. Thirty amazing comedians, loads of us with personal links to the NHS (Harry Hill and Adam Kay are former doctors, Jo Brand was a nurse for 10 years, Nabil Abdulrashid's dad was a doctor, Stephen K Amos's mum was a nurse, and Tim Vine's mum was a GP receptionist), all gave their time to make this song happen, alongside producers, musicians and many more. So please, please download the song, donate and tell your mates! To show our enormous gratitude to the NHS."