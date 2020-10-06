David Letterman My Next Guest Trailer: Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo & More

With guests like Tina Fey, Jay-Z, Howard Stern, and President Barack Obama sitting down with him during the first two seasons of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, how do you follow that up. If you're Letterman and you have a third season, you keep bringing viewers fascinating and funny looks at famous faces that dive deeper than your average late-night interview. And you do that with a killer line-up for your third season that includes the MCU's Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr., comedic legend Dave Chappelle, reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West, and Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo.

With the series set to return to Netflix on Wednesday, October 21, here's a look at some preview images from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, followed by the official trailer (worth watching for no other reason than seeing Letterman in-studio with Lizzo).

Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman features Letterman as host. Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production; and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serve as executive producers.