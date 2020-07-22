DC Universe Deathwatch Continues: Monthly Subs Now Only Option

If/when they write the story of the DC Universe streaming service (because we all love a good "rise/fall" story), there will be much debate over the exact moment when the final chapter was being written on the streamer. It's understandable that most believe it started recently because there has been a steady stream of bad omens. Stargirl is set to be CW exclusive with its second season, with completed season heading directly to WarnerMedia's HBO Max. Speaking of that streaming service, it's also "sharing" the second season of Doom Patrol and adding the animated Harley Quinn next month. With HBO Max adding a DC Universe "channel" on its service, it would be easy to assume that the third seasons of Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn, as well as additional seasons of Titans and Young Justice, could find a permanent home there, too.

Then there was the announcement that the streamer's daily talk show/promo fest DC Daily was going away, which didn't exactly scream, "Hey! We're going strong!" But still, for us? It all began when Swamp Thing was abruptly canceled after only one, even after getting solid reviews and not long after the series premiered. A move like that causes an arched brow to be directed at the service, not the show (which is set to be rebroadcast this fall on The CW).

While we're still not ready to call for a "time of death" yet, the fact that DC Universe no longer offers more than a monthly subscription is starting to make this whole "slow death" approach just seem silly at this point. As you can see from the screencap above, the $7.99/month rate (after free trial) is the only option available to interested subscribers. Interestingly enough, DC Universe subscribers were given the option to add HBO Max to their service for only $4.99 more per month (a savings of $10 off the regular monthly cost of $14.99/month for HBO Max). Smart move if you're looking to consolidate one service into another: get their subscribers already used to what you have to offer, so they don't miss what they're made to feel they don't need. One major question still left to be answered: what happens to the comics?