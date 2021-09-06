DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Preview: Face-to-Face with Pure Evil

Before we take a look at this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, just a little update on two familiar faces that returned last week. Neil Hopkins' Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster & Joy Osmanski's Paula Brooks aka Tigress will be rejoining the cast as series regulars when the series returns for a third season. Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) continues her Injustice Unlimited recruitment drive while Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) may have stumbled upon a "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" situation when it comes to Eclipso. Meanwhile, a familiar voice from yesterday continues calling to Beth (Anjelika Washington). Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's now-they're-just-getting-lazy title "Summer School: Chapter Five":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 "Summer School: Chapter Five": STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy's (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.