DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 Overview: A Blast from The Past Returns?

From Pat and The Shade finding their way out of the Shadowlands and Courtney learning the truth about Helix from Bones & Love to the possibility of a new teen super team in the future, there was a lot to unpack by the time the credits rolled on this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl. But since you're reading this, then we know you're not content with the here-and-now, especially not when we have a mix of overviews, images, and preview to bring you for S03E09 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters," S03E10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer" & S03E11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting." That's right, we already have a look at what's in store for the November 16th episode, one that finds a blast from the past making a return to turn Blue Valley on its head.

Here's Our Updated Look at The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 3

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 9 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters": CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney's confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Wilson, Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer": THE AFTERMATH – Courtney and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike and Jakeem forces Pat and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Osmanski) and Larry (Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Directed by Andi Armaganian and written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Monreal, Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.