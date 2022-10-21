Dead Boy Detectives Begins Production; Neil Gaiman Likes What He Sees

Over the past two months saw the cast of the HBO Max series grow, we had a feeling that things were starting to pick up on co-showrunners Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse) series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives. Now we have two very sweet updates to pass along. On the production side, Yockey has the news that fans have been waiting to hear. On the creator side, Gaiman sounds like he's pretty impressed with what he's seen and read of the series so far… let's take a look!

Here's a look at Yockey's tweet confirming the start of production on the series, followed by Gaiman's retweet that included some high praise: "It's so good. I mean, it really is so good. I've seen the pilot. I've read the scripts. So good. (You'll just have to trust me.)"

It's so good. I mean, it really is so good. I've seen the pilot. I've read the scripts. So good. (You'll just have to trust me.) #deadboydetectives https://t.co/rPTIWtV6qq — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, and Lukas Gage as Cat King.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.