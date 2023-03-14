Dead Ringers Preview Introduces Rachel Weisz's Elliot & Beverly Mantle Set to hit Amazon's Prime Video on April 21st, the following preview for Dead Ringers introduces Rachel Weisz's Elliot & Beverly Mantle.

Created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer & playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder), Amazon's modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 Jeremy Irons-starring thriller finds Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront. Now, with a little more than a month to go, not only do we have new key art to pass along, but also a clip from the upcoming streaming series Dead Ringers. In the scene that you're about to see, we get a small taste of the dynamic that exists between the twins as they discuss their medical futures – before being rudely interrupted by someone whose superpower is clearly loudly stating the painfully obvious.

Joining Weisz are Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan. With the six-episode streaming series premiering exclusively on Prime Video (we're talking 240+ countries & territories across the globe) on April 21st, here's a look at an exclusive clip (followed by the official teaser trailer) for Dead Ringers:

Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the series' first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. In addition, the directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man). Weisz and Showrunner Birch also serve as executive producers for Astral Projection. Ali Krug executive produces for Annapurna Television, while James G. Robinson, David Robinson & Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek. In addition, Durkin, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers.