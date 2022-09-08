Death for Hire: Ice-T, Arabian Prince, Dr. Dre Set for Animated Series

Rap powerhouses Ice-T, founding NWA member Arabian Prince, and Dr. Dre are teaming up on a multimedia project that will see lead to an animated series featuring an original score from none other than Dr. Dre. First up, Ice-T, Arabian Prince, and artist Tommy The Animator will be bringing Death For Hire: The Origin of Tehk City to life in a graphic novel from Z2 Comics. From there, the animated series will be spun off into music, toys, NFTs, and other areas. Set in a world where the lines between anti-heroes and arch-villains blur every day, the series will feature the vocal talents of Ice-T, his wife Coco, Snoop Dogg, Tracy Morgan, Busta Rhymes, Mike Epps, Treach, Arabian Prince, Peter Scanavino, Roxanne Shanté, Ben Baller, Styles P, Tone Trump, Emilio Rivera, Tommy The Animator, and Shannon Eric Denton. With the animated series currently in production and talks underway with streamers and networks, here's a look at the official overview for "Death for Hire" (Deadline Hollywood exclusive):

Crooked Mayor Chuck Davis (Ice-T), his deadly female assassin Rhonda Knuckles (Coco), and right-hand-man Maniac Max (Treach) must navigate the savage law of the street. With his hands occupied in everything from money laundering to hired hits, Davis tries to stay one step ahead of the competition in the Round Table Gang—Benny Tang (Ben Baller), Azul Michoacan (Emilio Rivera), and Vinny "Pipes" Roselli—who have controlled the black market undercurrent of Tehk City for years. But information comes at a price, especially when purchased by Pretty Black (Snoop Dogg), whose black market network feeds him intelligence from the furthest reaches of Tehk City. Davis and his crew will soon learn that grabbing power from the top dog can take you sky high or drag you to the grave.

"You want some real punch-you-in-the-face action? Then Death for Hire is it," said co-creator and writer Ice-T. "Everybody better get ready for the ride of a lifetime – 'Death for Hire: The Origin Of Tehk City' is coming hot off the presses of Z2 Comics," co-creator and co-writer Arabian Prince added. "Starring the homie Ice-T and a list of stars never before seen in one place, get ready to explore the origin leading up to the animated series of Tehk City—y'all ain't ready." Along with Dr. Dre offering an original score, each rap artist will have a custom theme that they've written and performed. Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City is edited by Rantz Hoseley from Z2, with Z2 Comics' Josh Bernstein and Shannon Eric Denton of Monster Forge Productions serving as executive producers. Gary Phillips (FX's Snowfall) is penning the script, with illustrations by Montos (Blondie: Against The Odds).