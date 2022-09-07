Death Triangle Crowned New Trios Champions on AEW Dynamite

Death Triangle are the new AEW World Trios Champions after defeating Orange Cassidy and Best Friends for the belts vacated earlier tonight. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks became the inaugural champions just a few days ago, winning the final match of the trios tournament at the All Out PPV. But the team was stripped of the belts by Tony Khan tonight in response to a backstage altercation that occurred between The Elite and CM Punk following Punk's explosive shoot rant at the post-PPV press conference.

Though Tony Khan's announcement was booed, AEW quickly got things back on track for Dynamite. A promo by MJF and Jon Moxley assured fans that there's plenty of star power in AEW even with CM Punk, who was also stripped of his World Championship, and the company co-founders, The Elite, currently suspended while the backstage fight is investigated. Like the trios match tonight, a tournament to crown a new World Champion is filled with fan-favorite names: Hangman Adam Page, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.

Following the shocking events of the last several days, AEW fans needed to be put at ease and assured that the company is not, in fact, self-destructing. Khan's announcement left a lot to be desired, lacking any real accountability over what happened, but perhaps we can chalk that up for now to waiting for the investigation to be complete. The matches and performers, however, have done a great job.

