Deborah Ann Woll on Daredevil Return: "They Have Not Called Me Yet"

Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+ streaming series Hawkeye (and the upcoming spinoff, Echo) & She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios has done its part to get fans excited about the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock-Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk-Kingpin as they join the MCU. And the excitement didn't stop there, with Marvel also announcing that production would be getting underway on the 18-episode streaming series, Daredevil: Born Again. But what about the rest of the cast from the Netflix years? In particular, will Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) reprise her role as Karen Page for the new series? Unfortunately, as it's standing right now, it's looking doubtful.

Spending some time with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) as a guest on his Inside of You podcast, Woll revealed that no one from "Born Again" has contacted her: "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell." With the series wrapping up its run in 2018 after three seasons, many felt that Daredevil wasn't given the proper time to tie up storyline threads for a respectful series finale. "The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more," Woll shared. "There's a part of me that was like, 'I had more to say about Karen,' and I felt I was in the middle of that story." For a chance to listen to the interview in its entirety, check out the latest edition of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast: