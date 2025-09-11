Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: demon slayer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Offers Channing Tatum Recording Keizo

Crunchyroll released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the English voice cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle at work.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits US and Canadian theaters on September 12, 2025, via Crunchyroll.

The film shattered Japanese box office records, earning 29.9 billion yen and topping charts for weeks.

Stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and enjoy its soundtracks on global digital music platforms.

Crunchyroll released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the English voice cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, featuring Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, Abby Trott as Nezuko, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu, Lucien Dodge as Akaza, Alejandro Saab as Kaigaku, and Channing Tatum as Keizo.

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister, Nezuko, was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appeared at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters, but are plunged into a deep descent into a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination where Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy, will come to theatres, including IMAX and premium large formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle broke three box office opening weekend records, including the highest opening day, first day, and single-day results of all time for Japan when it opened on July 18. The film, distributed by Toho and Aniplex in Japan, has generated 29.9 billion yen (US$204 million) and has remained #1 for seven consecutive weeks [as of September 1]. The film has gone on to break additional box office records in select territories in Asia.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Four albums from the series and four orchestral concerts are presently available on global music streaming platforms.

