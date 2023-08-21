Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: channel 4, derry girls, lisa mcgee, netflix

Derry Girls Creator to Teach Us "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast"

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is returning with the new comedy-drama How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, to be produced by Channel 4.

Lisa McGee, the creator of triple-BAFTA-winner Derry Girls, has set her next project for Channel 4 and Hat Trick Productions. McGee has returned from her break after the ending of Derry Girls and is writing a new comedy-thriller called How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, which follows three old friends from the Northern Irish capital – Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara. Now in their late thirties, they lead very different lives, but when they receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there's clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The trio's subsequent adventure takes them on a journey across Ireland. Does hilarity ensue? What do you think?

The show represents a rare collaboration between Channel 4's comedy and drama departments and comes from storied UK indie Hat Trick Productions, the production company behind Mastermind and Have I Got News For You. Derry Girl creatives Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy are executive producing.

"I've wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for such a long time," said McGee. "I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone."

…Is there such a thing as perfect funny women in comedy anymore? Were there any before? Ever?

Channel 4 Head of Comedy Charlie Perkins said, "We couldn't be prouder that Channel 4 feels like this extraordinary show's spiritual home."

McGee's Derry Girls was Channel 4's most popular comedy show in recent years. Spotlighting the lives of four teenage Northern Irish girls towards the end of The Troubles, it won critical acclaim for its hilarity combined with a light-touch approach to serious topics. The comedy won three BAFTAs for its final season, including one for McGee and one for Best Scripted Comedy. McGee's other credits include Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and Channel 5's The Deceived, and she has written several stage plays.

Casting for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast will be announced at a later date. Derry Girls is streaming on Netflix in the US.

