Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Preview: Dante vs. Vergil, Brother vs. Brother

It's brother vs. brother in the first look released during Anime NYC for Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2.

Article Summary Devil May Cry Season 2 preview teases a fierce Dante vs. Vergil showdown.

Showrunner Adi Shankar promises a major shift in tone, style, and storytelling for the new season.

Dante will level up, embracing even more of the iconic badassery fans expect from the legendary game series.

The preview for the second season was released as part of Netflix's Anime NYC presentation.

We got the heads-up that Netflix would be dropping some pretty impressive animated previews during the first night of Anime NYC, and the streaming service did not disappoint. Though not set to hit screens until 2026, that didn't mean it was too early for fans to get a look at what the second season of Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry has to offer. Before you even ask, the first look above definitely focuses on Dante vs. Vergil – and it does not look like it's going to be a pleasant family reunion…

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!