Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite

So the end is finally here. After nine tension-filled & impressive episodes of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, this Sunday night will finally let viewers know what the future holds for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). And with a title like The Sins of the Father," things aren't sounding too promising. Dexter and Harrison (Jack Alcott) believe that a path towards living a normal life is just ahead. But there are forces moving in on them- including Angela (Julia Jones), who now has evidence that's going to be tough for "Jim" to refute. Does Dexter have one final play up his sleeve that will afford him and Harrison the life they want, or has the past finally caught up with "Jim"? While we've reported our prediction below, a tweet from executive producer Scott Reynolds has us questioning how much about the future we'll actually learn on Sunday night. Or could it be Monday morning?

In his tweet, Reynolds promised an "exciting 'Dexter: New Blood' announcement" that he's set to share this Monday… one that he "can't wait to share." Could it be the official news of a second season or a spinoff series/project of some type? Sure. but could it also be an announcement of a charity auction for items from the show? Yup, it could be that, too. But more important than that? We bought in. We tried not to. We really did. But we'll be stalking social media just like millions of others will. Here's a look at Reynolds' tweet from Friday teasing an announcement of some kind this Monday morning, January 10th:

Our prediction? Dexter dies for his sins to save his son from the shadow of his past. Except Harrison turns out to be more "his father's son" than even he realizes, taking on the mantle of his father with… wait for it… Dexter as his "Dark Passenger." Think about it. You get to keep the franchise going and have Hall still involved without having to carry the weight as the lead. Killing Dexter closes the book just enough on the original series to be able to carve out new canon moving forward, but doesn't close it completely in case a writer wants to consider revisiting a storyline from the past. Okay, now that we got that off our chest, here's a preview for this weekend's finale:

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1o "Sins of the Father": Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way? Season finale. Directed by Marcos Siega, with teleplay by Clyde Phillips and story by Phillips & Alexandra Franklin & Marc Muszynski.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On the Finale | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hxs4DQcZGcU)

And in the latest edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Clancy Brown joins Reynolds to discuss his journey as "big bad" Kurt Caldwell. Then, director Marcos Siega and director of photography Hillary Spera discuss bringing Episode 9 "The Family Business" to life:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 15 I The Family Business I SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ki5L2XniDQQ)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.