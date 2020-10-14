Dexter: Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, Showtime Set 2021 Reboot

On our scale of the best-to-worst series finales that we've seen, Showtime's 2015 series finale to Michael C. Hall-starring series Dexter has been our example of how not to end a series- essentially, our "1" on a 1-10 scale. So news that Hall, showrunner Clyde Phillips, and the cable network are reteaming for a limited series reboot of the serial killer drama has us feeling cautiously optimistic. While Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, has said for quite some time that the network would consider revisiting the series if a creative take was found that was "worthy" of the original series, the ten-episode order that the tentatively-scheduled Fall 2021 series has received is about as good a way of confirming it as possible.

To no one surprise, no details on characters or stories were made available but viewers of the series know that Dexter Morgan was left was a mess of a situation. Having stolen his dead sister Deb's (Jennifer Carpenter) body to offer her up to the sea and hand over his son Harrison to the serial killer love of his life to raise overseas, Dexter was left string at us as lived under a new name at an Oregon logging camp. As you can see, there are a number of knots to be undone but if they can pull it off? It will go a long way to doing right by a fanbase that many feel was done wrong.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Levine. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world." Dexter is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.