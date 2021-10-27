Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 Preview: A "Cold Snap" Changes Everything

With as busy as things have been over the past few weeks, we just realized that we're now less than two weeks away from the season/series premiere of showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood. So now seems about as good of a time as any to share a pretty sizeable set of preview images (the first of many to come) as well as the overview for "Cold Snap." Dexter's new life in Iron Lake appears to be suiting him well, but we knew it was only a matter of time until outside forces brought those urgings back to him. And what will his new Dark Passenger (Jennifer Carpenter's Debra Morgan) have to say about all of this?

Now here's a look at the official trailer Dexter: New Blood, followed by an overview of the premiere episode "Cold Snap" and then a look at a who's who of who you need to know when the series premieres on November 7th on Showtime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9H1uSS_zkk)

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 "Cold Snap": For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. He's found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small-town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter's trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings of his Dark Passenger. Directed by Marcos Siega, from a teleplay by Clyde Phillips and story by Phillips & Adam Rapp.

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's "Randall". The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.