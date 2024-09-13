Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin

Dexter: Original Sin Spotlights Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey

Check out new looks at Patrick Dempsey's Capt. Aaron Spencer and Sarah Michelle Gellar's CSI Chief Tanya Martin from Dexter: Original Sin.

Earlier this week, fans of the "Dexter" universe were treated to some excellent news regarding Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin. Along with an official teaser (which you can check out above), they also learned that the 10-episode prequel series would premiere on Friday, December 13th, on streaming and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Following that, the series will make its debut on Sunday, December 15 (international viewers with access to Paramount+ can start checking it out on December 13th). Now, we're getting a look at two very familiar names and the important roles they play in helping raise the (in)famous serial killer with a… conscience? First up, we have a look at Patrick Dempsey's Miami Metro Homicide Capt. Aaron Spencer; following that, we get a look at Sarah Michelle Gellar's Miami Metro CSI Chief Tanya Martin – otherwise known as Dexter's (Phillips) boss.

Dexter: Original Sin – A Prequel Series Preview

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan (with Michael C. Hall voicing his "Dark Passenger"), Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

