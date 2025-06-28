Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy the vampire slayer, eliza dushku

Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel alum Eliza Dushku is turning the page from acting to her new profession in mental health counseling.

It looks like Eliza Dushku is ready to turn the page to her new life in mental health, sharing on her graduation ceremony at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass, receiving her master's degree in mental health counseling. The Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and Angel alum shared her portion of the commencement ceremony on Instagram. Much as Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is trying to bring the gang back together, most will understand her co-star, who played rival slayer, Faith Lehane from 1998-2003 across seasons three, four, and seven, doesn't return for the Hulu reboot.

Buffy Alum Eliza Dushku Embarks on New Life in Mental Health

"Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Lesley University, May 2025. Graduating with my master's degree (!!) feels like more than an achievement—it feels like a deep calling realized. True growth, energy, and passion—manifested," Dushku wrote. "After nearly a decade of inner work and building a new life, I'm so grateful for this moment in time. To my highest self—for taking this wild leap away from everything I knew and making it happen 🙌. To my boys + ♥️—for the little sacrifices made & love you gave, each day to honor and support this dream 🙏. And to my family, friends—new and old—my colleagues/classmates, professors/teachers, and community, I give thanks: for rooting me on, encouraging me day in and day out, and affording me the grace, strength, and space to step fully into these past years of clinical training."

The actress, whose last roles were appearances in Netflix's The Saint and the CBS series Bull in 2017, continued, "Today, I stand grounded and ready to support others on their journeys of becoming—through self-discovery, healing, and transformation. The connectedness I feel in holding safe, compassionate space for those who seek the undertaking is such lifeblood now. To possibility, hope, and healing, all. Non sibi sed toti 🤍"

Dushku appeared in 66 projects across her 33-year career since her debut in the 1992 Warner Bros drama That Night. Another memorable early role for her was the James Cameron 1994 20th Century spy thriller True Lies, playing Dana Tasker, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis's characters Harry and Helen Tasker. Other notable roles include comedies Universal's Bring It On (2000), and Dimension's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), the 20th Century horror classic Wrong Turn (2001), Fox dystopian spy thriller Dollhouse opposite Summer Glau that ran from 2009-2010, and the Fox supernatural thriller series, Tru Calling.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!