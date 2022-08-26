Dexter: Paramount+ Exec "Actively Working On" More From Franchise

Back in January, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood offered a pretty definitive ending to the story of Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. To be honest? As much as we still love the original & sequel series, we weren't exactly the biggest fans with how the series wrapped… twice (check out our thoughts on it being the anti-"Breaking Bad" here). And while folks were expecting a possible spinoff would be announced that would focus on Harrison (Jack Alcott), things have been quiet ever since. Well, a little noise was made just this week by Chairman & CEO, Paramount Premium Group; and CCO, Paramount+ Scripted Series David Nevins during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Before talking up Paramount+'s Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan-starring Fatal Attraction series as an example of a franchise/brand that can be developed as a series, Nevins had this to say about the projects currently being worked on: "I am not going to say. There are a lot of things that I am working on. I don't want to mention things until they are ready. There are a lot of things. What is the future of the 'Dexter' franchise? I am actively working on that." So could we be seeing that Harrison spinoff after all? Or maybe the long-rumored spinoff focusing on the precinct Dexter used to work at? While it's a long shot, I'd like to see Showtime start over and stick closer to the literary universe created by author Jeff Lindsay.

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) joined Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter returned to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returned to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produced. Marcos Siega executive produced as well as directed six episodes of the season.

