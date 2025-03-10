Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Taps Eric Stonestreet for Guest Arc

Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) has reportedly joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection.

Article Summary Report: Eric Stonestreet joins Dexter: Resurrection, portraying a Midwest serial killer in a four-episode guest arc.

David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar reprise their roles in the star-studded Dexter sequel.

Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage join as series regulars with intriguing and dark characters.

Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris add depth with captivating guest roles, including a sinister sommelier.

The cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection continues to grow – and continues to get more and more impressive. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast of the sequel series in what's being reported as "a high-profile guest arc" that would run four episodes. Stonestreet's Al reportedly stems from the Midwest and is believed to be a serial killer.

UPDATE: It's now confirmed…

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc – reportedly as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

