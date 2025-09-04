Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Season Finale Preview: Will Dexter Be Undone?

Check out the overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at the season finale of Dexter: Resurrection, S01E10: "And Justice For All…."

Article Summary Dexter faces off against Leon Prater in a high-stakes showdown in Dexter: Resurrection's season finale.

Major questions surround Harrison's fate and Charley's loyalty as secrets come to the surface.

Get a sneak peek with trailers, episode overview, and images from S01E10: "And Justice For All…".

Cast and creative team reflect on twists, shocking moments, and the journey toward Dexter’s final reckoning.

This is it. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) vs. Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). It couldn't get more epic. That's where things stand heading into the season finale of Paramount+ with Showtime, Showrunner Clyde Phillips, and series star/EP Hall's Dexter: Resurrection. After his efforts to do right by Batista (David Zayas) took a heartbreaking and tragic turn, Dexter is more assured than ever that Prater has overextended his stay among the living. But there are still a whole bunch of question marks heading into S01E10: "And Justice For All…," like what role Harrison (Jack Alcott) will play in all of this and Charley's (Uma Thurman) allegiances now that the truth has been revealed. And let's not forget how Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Oliva (Dominic Fumusa) could come into play. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery for the season finale. Following that, the cast and creative team look back at the season's penultimate episode:

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Ep. 10: "And Justice For All…"

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Episode 10: "And Justice For All…" – Charley's (Uma Thurman) allegiance to Prater (Peter Dinklage) is pushed to its limit, forcing him to make a choice; Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) find themselves in a final confrontation, facing the consequences of their darkness. Directed by Marcos Siega, with a teleplay by Clyde Phillips and story by Phillips, Alexandra Franklin, and Marc Muszynski.

In the follow-up to the original series and Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easily. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Capt. Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dinklage). The former Special Ops officer worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al, who stems from the Midwest and is believed to be a serial killer.

David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has joined the series in a recurring capacity, reprising his "New Blood" role as Iron Lake Police Department's Teddy Reed. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) is set to guest-star as Red, with Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) set for the guest-starring role of Joy, Blessing Kamara's (Mwine) headstrong daughter.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

