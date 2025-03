Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Taps Steve Schirripa for Recurring Role

Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection has tapped Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos) for a recurring role.

We've got still more casting news for Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection. For this go-around, Variety is reporting exclusively that Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." The sequel series is set to hit screens this summer.

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc – reportedly as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al -stemming from the Midwest and believed to be a serial killer. David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. In addition, John Lithgow shared that he would be making an appearance as Arthur Mitchell, aka "The Trinity Killer."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

