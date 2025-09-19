Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter

Dexter Showrunner Gets Real About Franchise; Original Sin: "Not Happy"

Showrunner Clyde Phillips on Dexter: Original Sin being canceled after initially getting renewed and what the future holds for the franchise.

For fans of the "Dexter" Universe, the past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster. So, you can only imagine what it was like for the creative team that brought the series to life. In April, the good news hit that Paramount+ with Showtime's Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin would be back for a second season. Meanwhile, the Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection sequel series was getting love from critics and viewers alike. Matters would change dramatically four months later, with "Original Sin's" Season 2 order being rescinded and the prequel series canceled. On the plus side, there were reports that a writers' room for a possible second season of "Resurrection" was set to open soon. Checking in with the Dissecting Dexter podcast, showrunner Clyde Phillips didn't mince words, expressing how he felt about the decision and how the recent Skydance/Paramount merger played a large part in it.

"It was a tough phone call that I got that night. They had already picked up the show, and I'd informed all the writers and informed all the actors, and then they un-picked it up," Phillips shared. "It wasn't handled well, and I'm not happy about it." Ahead of the merger, Phillips shared that former Paramount boss Chris McCarthy was looking for the "Dexter-verse" to expand. "He wanted me to be his new Taylor Sheridan ["Yellowstone" franchise]. We plotted out a couple of years of this, looking forward to introducing new characters."

Along with possible series focusing on younger versions of popular characters, Phillips shared that there are 10 completed scripts for a prequel series spotlighting John Lithgow's "Trinity Killer." In addition, the showrunner noted that another 10 scripts were written for a project that would've focused on Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), one that would've gone in a "completely different direction than where he ended up in 'Resurrection,' because Dexter wasn't involved." Could any of these projects – especially the "Trinity Killer" series – still make it to our screens? Phillips isn't holding out hope. "I honestly don't think [Paramount is] going to go for it. I just think they're interested in 'Resurrection,'" Phillips shared. "If they cancel 'Original Sin,' which is a built-in hit, how are they going to pick up 'Trinity'?" he asked. "If they do, I'd be delighted, but I don't see them doing it."

