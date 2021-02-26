Dexter Star Michael C. Hall on What Helped Him Return; More Dexter

With production underway on original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' Dexter revival for Showtime and a slew of casting news rolling in (check out our updated cast listing below), Hall is checking in with some additional thoughts on returning to the role of the serial killer with a moral code. Speaking with NME with fellow bandmates Matt Katz-Bohen and Peter Yanowitz about their band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall was asked about what lies ahead for each of them- which proved to be a nice segue into a Dexter discussion.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into Dexter's shoes. I don't really know what to expect, as I've never returned to a job after so much time, Hall explained. "Having Dexter in a completely different context, we'll see how that feels. It's been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him." When it came to making the decision to return to the role, there were two things that Hall needed. "I just needed the persuasion of time passing, so I could [get] some distance away from that part and have more possibilities for him. Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling. There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on." So after the finale credits roll on the limited series, Hall will be putting Dexter Morgan to rest, right? Not so fast, with Hall offering guardedly, "I'm reluctant to say 'definitely', you know? Let's see. What's plain now is that there's 10 new episodes."

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) is set to executive produce as well as direct six episodes of the season. Here's a look at who's who in Dexter's (now Upstate New York) world:

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to-guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.