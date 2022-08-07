Did Rosario Dawson Confirm The Punisher Joining Marvel Studios' MCU?

If you're a fan of Netflix's run of Marvel series, then Rosario Dawson may have just let slip some additional good news. Up until today, we knew that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil would be returning in Echo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and in his own series, Daredevil: Born Again. Joining him on Echo and "Daredevil" is Vincent D'Onofrio, reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. And then there were the rumblings that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones would also be reintroduced through Matt Murdock's storyline in the "Hawkeye" spinoff series. And now, during a panel at this weekend's Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), Dawson appears to have confirmed that The Punisher (with possibly Jon Bernthal, depending on how you read the quote) is also set to bring into the MCU.

"I hadn't heard that announcement, but I found out yesterday that 'The Punisher' was happening again," Dawson reveals in response to a question about when her character Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse, would be making a return. "So, I feel like it's my second chance because that's the only one of the shows I wasn't in, and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let's all make it happen collectively, guys." Assuming the spoiler is legit, it does raise some questions. First, is the Punisher returning… or returning with Bernthal? And in either case, would he be introduced into the MCU via an appearance on Echo or Daredevil: Born Again? As we implied at the beginning of this paragraph, could the "confirmation" be a case of miscommunication? Here's a look at the clip from C2E2's Sunday session where Dawson offers the reveal (and big thanks to Popverse for the clip):

Back in October 2021, Bernthal shared some thoughts on the rumors of the Netflix MCU returning and how he would feel about another go as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. Here's a look at some of the highlights from his interview with Forbes.

On Those "Daredevil"/Netflix MCU Return Rumors: "Honestly, I have no idea. That isn't just the standard [answer]. I just deal with a lot of these things; I'd sort of in a way kind of be the last to know. I just don't think the question is about whether they're going to do it, it's going to be about how they do it and whether we can do it in a way the character and the fans deserve. And again, if the answer is 'Yes, that would be amazing."

On Who Influenced Him to Join the Netflix MCU: "Number one, the first reason why I really wanted to be on that show, on 'Daredevil' [was] because I saw Charlie's [Cox] monologue in the first episode of the show and I just saw the way in which they were approaching the work. I was like, 'This is a world I want to play in.' Then I saw [Vincent] D'Onofrio and I was like, 'Holy crap. I've got to be a part of this.' Then I dove into who Frank Castle was and 'The Punisher.'"

When It Comes to the MCU, It's All About Frank Castle for Bernthal: "Look, as far as going on in the future, it's a character that I really feel like that I have in my bones and in my heart. I'm really grateful I had the opportunity [playing Frank Castle] and what sort of happens in the future isn't about kind of whether they want to do it or not again; I don't really prescribe anything to those kinds of decisions," he explained. "It's just about if they do do it, are we going to be able to get it right? Is it going to be dark enough? Is it going to be gritty enough? Are we going to give the fans and the folks that the character means so much to, are we going to give them what they deserve? If the answer is 'Yes,' man oh man I would love that."