Did Showtime Just Reveal Dexter & Harrison Father/Son Reunion?

Wow, kids sure do grow up fast! Don't believe me? Then check out the new preview image that was released for showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood. The image drp comes only hours after Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. We're guessing that might explain the surprising preview from earlier today, because if that actually is Dexter's son Harrison in the image below? Well, then the show's been playing naughty because the actor in the picture is named Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and he was listed as someone named "Randall" who has a "meaningful encounter" with Dexter when his casting was first announced.

An here's a look at Showtime's original tweet from earlier today (though once again, until we see it revealed on our screens we're always going to expect a swerve of some type), with Dexter: New Blood premiering on November 7:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood (2021) Exclusive Sneak Peek Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA-oCTUrNfE)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's "Randall". The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

