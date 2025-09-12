Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: opinion, trump, wwe

Did WWE's WrestleMania Move to Saudi Arabia Get Donald Trump Blessing?

Donald Trump doesn't want Hollywood filming outside the U.S. We wonder what the WWE HOFer thinks of WrestleMania moving to Saudi Arabia...

We have to give Triple H and TKO a whole lot of credit. They can find some very unique ways to bring the WWE Universe together. For example, it was announced earlier today that WWE WrestleMania would be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. When the news hit, those watching the stream on YouTube and those following on social media came together as one – to let the WWE know that they sold out. Obviously, not everyone is feeling that way, and we're sure that some folks out there would want to debate that whole "sold out." But one thing that popped into our brains? WWE 2013 Hall of Famer and POTUS Donald Trump must be pretty pissed about the disrespect he's being shown. All you have to do is travel back four months to see why…

Because here's the thing. Back in May, Trump went off on one of his tirades, threatening anyone and everyone with tariffs. One of his targets was Hollywood, which he claimed needed saving – and part of that "saving" included keeping television and film productions in the U.S. In fact, he even threatened to hit studios with a 100% tariff as a penalty. In fact, Trump went so far as to appoint Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Angelina Jolie's biological father as his "Hollywood Ambassadors" to send his message to the studios. Seeing where the problem is yet?

What you need to remember about WWE WrestleMania is that it can be a significant financial boost to the city that's hosting it. You're not just getting a two-night event: You're most likely getting "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT." You're getting a week-long build-up, usually taking place at other major landmarks in the host city. Your local businesses can benefit from the tourism traffic that the event brings. For a week, your city is in the pop culture spotlight, which lets you sell anything and everything that your city has to offer. Seriously, what city wouldn't want a shot at that – and we're pretty sure that we haven't run out of U.S. cities that could've been considered.

But maybe this is part of a bigger plan. Maybe Trump will challenge Triple H to a "WrestleMania on a Pole" match at next year's big event. Triple H wins, WrestleMania heads to Saudi Arabia. Trump wins, WrestleMania gets held at that cheesy thing they built over at The White House that Dana White's going to use for another UFC debacle. Of course, the reality is that Trump won't say a thing because the WWE put him into a Hall of Fame that only exists in everyone's minds – but that's good enough for him.

