Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20

Dimension 20: Misfits and Magic – Season 2 Announced

Dropout revealed that Dimension 20: Misfits and Magic is coming back for a second season, set to kick off in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Dimension 20: Misfits & Magic returns with Season 2, premiering on Dropout September 25, 2024.

Aabria Iyengar returns as GM, with original characters played by Brennan Lee Mulligan and others.

New season of Misfits & Magic set over a decade after Season 1's events, keeping storyline under wraps.

Exciting new abilities and surprises expected for characters in this 11-episode season, airing weekly.

Dropout revealed the latest season of Dimension 20 on the way later this month, as Misfits and Magic – Season 2 will be coming out later this month. The season will see the return of Aabria Iyengar as the GM for the next set of episodes, with Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Danielle Radford, and Lou Wilson all returning with their original characters.

Beyond a little bit of introduction and the trailer you see above, they really didn't go too far into depth over the storyline for this season beyond the idea that it will take place over a decade after the events of the first one. We're going to take a wild guess and say that, based on the events of that first season, they want to keep as much surprise and intrigue going into it as possible. We're not even sure if the characters themselves will be getting any improvements or additional abilities in the time that's passed, but we assume they'll have a few new tricks up their sleeves. Enjoy the trailer and the info here as the season will start on September 25, 2024.

Dimension 20: Misfits and Magic – Season 2

The winds of change are in the air. Years after the events of season one, the Pilot Program must embark on a quest for the future of magic. The 11-episode season, led by Game Master Aabria Iyengar, will air weekly on Wednesdays. The cast of Dimension 20: Misfits & Magic – Season 2 will include:

Brennan Lee Mulligan as Evan Kelmp

Erika Ishii as K

Danielle Radford as Sam Black

Lou Wilson as Whitney Jammer

Dimension 20 is an integral part of the Dropout content library and a prominent series within the expanding realm of TTRPG actual play shows, which have garnered increasing recognition in recent years from a global audience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!