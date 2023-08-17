Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disenchantment, netflix, preview, trailer

Disenchantment: "Shocking" Final Season Trailer, Key Art Released

With the fifth & final season set for September 1, here's the official trailer & key art poster for Matt Groening & Netflix's Disenchantment.

On September 1st, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo & her personal demon Luci will find themselves taking on an epic battle for the heart & soul of Dreamland. To wrench it out of the grasp of Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves (uh-oh). But to save the day, our trio will face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist, and… Their True Destinies! That's where things stand heading into the fifth & final installment of Matt Groening's Netflix comedy fantasy series Disenchantment – and now, we have the official key art poster and trailer for the final run to pass along.

The voice cast for the final run of 10 episodes includes the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci"), and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") – along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. Now, here's a look at an official trailer for the return of Disenchantment for its fifth & final season on September 1st – followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.

Here's a look back at the trailers for the previous four seasons as the animated series nears the end of its run this September:

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series "Disenchantment." The mystery of Dreamland's origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie into the kingdom's fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes raced to reunite in the sweeping series of ten episodes in Part IV. They found themselves everywhere – from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape, and more. All the while, puzzle pieces (both canonical and personal) revealed themselves to eager fans.

