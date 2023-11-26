Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, christmas, disney, preview

Disney Brings "Magical Holiday Celebration" to ABC Tonight: Preview

Set to hit screens tonight, here's a preview for ABC & Disney Parks' The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Once the credits rolled on NBC's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this past Thursday, we knew the time had come. Yup, the holiday specials are starting to get rolled out – and our next stop is tonight with ABC's Julianne Hough & Derek Hough-hosted The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Stemming from ABC & Disney Parks and directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), the special emanates from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida – with two hours worth of holiday festivities kicking off at 8 pm ET. Just some of the voices you can expect to hear are Michael Bolton, Tori Kelly, The Smashing Pumpkins, Robin Thicke, and more. Here's a look at an image gallery for the special, followed by a look at what else you need to know before tonight:

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Line-Up

Along with showcases of heartwarming family stories from around the globe, special looks at what's new around The Walt Disney Company (and what appears to be a park tour with DJ Khaled), and a chance to get a good look at the animated film Wish, the special also includes a number of musical performances – both holiday classics and (hopefully) some new favorites. Plus, viewers will get a special look back at one of the most iconic performances from years past. Here's a look at tonight's line-up, followed by the teaser for the event:

Derek Hough & Julianne Hough – "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "What Christmas Means to Me" and "Dance to the Music" Medley

Michael Bolton & Mickey Guyton – "Christmas Isn't Christmas"

Adam Blackstone & Andra Day – "Someday at Christmas" and an Adam Blackstone original song, "Legacy Christmastime"

Mickey Guyton – "Jingle Bell Rock"

Chris Janson – "Holiday Road"

Tori Kelly – "This Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland"

Chrissy Metz – "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"

The Smashing Pumpkins – "Silver Bells"

Robin Thicke – "Let it Snow" and "Perfect Holiday"

Iam Tongi – "White Christmas"

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is produced by Disney executive & senior executive producer Sally Conner for Disney Parks, who brought on production company Film 45 Live and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Richard Godfrey.

