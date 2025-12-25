Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Disney Christmas Parade Offers "Malcolm in the Middle" Return Look

Here are Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston & Jane Kaczmarek from Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair during ABC's Disney Christmas Parade.

Although series creator Linwood Boomer and Hulu's Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek-starring Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair had already wrapped filming before Christmas hit, Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek were gracious enough to grab some behind-the-scenes time to wish everyone happy holidays. That message made its way to this morning's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, and it gave us a chance to see the trio back in MitM form (along with a look at the family's infamous bathroom). Set for 2026, the four-part special event finds Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Here's a look back at the mini-teaser that was released earlier this month for the 2026-debuting event series:

Malcolm in the Middle Wraps; Frankie Muniz Shares Heartfelt Post

"Just wrapped filming the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever," Muniz wrote back near the end of May, sharing a look at the clapperboard to signify that filming had wrapped.

"I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making, knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and every one of you. And PS: Life's Still Unfair," he added. "I had so many incredible pictures of all the cast I wanted to post but Disney won't let me…. So imagine a picture of all of us together, having the time of our lives!"

Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters,… pic.twitter.com/Emdw8GXxTA — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) May 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly, who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend. Eric Nenninger, who guest-starred as Cadet Eric Hanson in the first season and served as a recurring character for Seasons 2 and 3, and Arjay Smith, who played Ken Finley, also star.

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

