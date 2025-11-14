Posted in: Current News, Disney+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney, youtube

Disney, Google Reach New YouTube TV Carriage Deal; Channels Returning

Ahead of another busy weekend, Google and Disney have reached a new deal that will bring ESPN, ABC, and more channels back to YouTube TV.

Article Summary Disney and Google sign new multi-year deal restoring ESPN, ABC, FX, and more to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers regain access to lost channels and previously removed DVR recordings.

Some ESPN Unlimited programming will become part of the base plan with no added cost by the end of 2026.

Disney+/Hulu bundle coming to select YouTube offerings, with themed channel packages in the works.

Good news for a whole lot of viewers heading into a busy sports weekend and holiday television season. Google and Disney have signed a new multi-year agreement on pricing and terms that will see ESPN, ABC, FX, and other channels returning to YouTube TV. The deal, which came approximately two weeks after channels were removed from YouTube TV on October 30th, will see ESPN's full sports lineup (including content from ESPN Unlimited) made available to base-plan subscribers at no additional cost by the end of 2026. Additionally, access to a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited will be available to YouTube TV viewers. YouTube will also include the Disney+/Hulu bundle as part of "select YouTube offerings," and that "select networks" will be included in genre-specific packages that YouTube TV has been eyeing for a future launch. If you're a YouTube TV subscriber who had DVR recordings disappear from your library when things got nasty, you will be able to reaccess those recordings with a new deal in place.

"This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,'' Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro shared in a joint statement. "It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney's programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football."

We're happy to share that we've reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as… — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) November 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A YouTube spokesperson added, "We're happy to share that we've reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as well as any recordings that were previously in their Library. We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers' patience as we negotiated on their behalf."

