Disney "In Discussions" with BBC for Doctor Who Stream Rights: Report

So it looks like "The Mouse" likes what it sees with BBC's Doctor Who. Maybe it has to do with a combination of how current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's final farewells are being handled, with what returning/incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has planned with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa for Series 14 & the upcoming 60th-anniversary special (with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yasmin Finney, so far). Whatever the reason, Bloomberg is reporting that The Walt Disney Co. is "in discussions" with the BBC about acquiring the streaming rights to the next series (though talks are reported as being "in the early stages" and that there was no guarantee of a deal). With streaming services looking to grow their franchise IPs, the deal would see the show streaming globally on Disney+ (with BBC still airing the show).

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.