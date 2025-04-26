Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey: Check Out Our Early S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview

Check out our early look at ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 16: "Double-Booked" (hitting on May 1st).

We know how you feel. It's tough when you're getting into a show, only for it to have to take a week off. In this case, we're talking about ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. This week, the crew was docked for the 2025 NFL Draft Round 1 coverage that took over the network. But the series returns on May 1st with S01E16: "Double-Booked." While we still plan on dropping our updated preview rundown before the episode hits our screens, we thought we would pass along an early look at what you can expect. What follows are the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery – with more to come on Thursday!

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 16: "Double-Booked" Preview

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 16: "Double-Booked" – Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) provide medical attention to both VIP authors.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

